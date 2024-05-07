Rick Pitino lands ESPN's top-ranked transfer portal prospect Kadary Richmond for St. John's

Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino is getting active in the transfer portal for St. John's.

Pitino landed ESPN's top-ranked transfer portal prospect in former Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond on Tuesday.

Richmond, who's entering his fifth season, averaged 15.1 points with seven rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season with the Pirates en route to being a first-team All-Big East selection.

"Secondly, Kadary Richmond is a player I admired so much in the Big East," Pitino wrote on X on Tuesday. "He’s a great jump shot away from playing for the Knicks. Awesome talent and we are so excited to have him. Sim, Deivon, and now Kadary, along with our young talents, is a dream backcourt. Let's Go Johnnies!"

Richmond is the Red Storm's fourth addition this offseason, joining Deivon Smith, Aaron Scott and Vincent Iwuchukwu from Utah, North Texas and USC, respectively.

Pitino is heading into his second season at St. John's after narrowly missing the NCAA Tournament a season ago. The 71-year-old coach, however, is looking likely to return to the Big Dance with his big transfer portal additions.

Rick Pitino transfer portal additions

Here's the full list of Rick Pitino's transfer portal additions for St. John's so far this offseason:

Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall (15.7 points per game)

Aaron Scott, North Texas (11 points per game)

Deivon Smith, Utah (13.3 points per game)

Vincent Iwuchukwu, USC (5.5 points per game)

