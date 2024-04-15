Rick Pitino accepts Mark Pope's offer of Kentucky basketball-St. John's home-and-home series

Mark Pope had Rupp Arena on its feet on Sunday during his introductory news conference, including when the now-Kentucky basketball coach talked about a potential marquee nonconference matchup.

"Anybody down for a game with St. John's?," Pope said.

Less than 24 hours later, former Wildcats and now-St. John's coach Rick Pitino took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to accept the offer of a home-and-home with Kentucky. That would start this season in Lexington, then migrate next season to Madison Square Garden.

"Wow, just saw clips from our Captain's press conference. Not shocked, but pleasantly surprised. Would expect nothing less from @CoachMarkPope. Also, @StJohnsBBall accepts, this year at UK, next year at the Mecca! Looking forward to saying goodbye to @KentuckyMBB," Pitino wrote.

Wow, just saw clips from our Captain’s press conference. Not shocked, but pleasantly surprised. Would expect nothing less from @CoachMarkPope. Also, @StJohnsBBall accepts, this year at UK, next year at the Mecca! Looking forward to saying goodbye to @KentuckyMBB. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 15, 2024

Pitino returning to Lexington to coach against his former player almost 30 years after they led the Wildcats to a national championship in 1996 would certainly be a storyline, but hardly the first time Pitino has returned to Lexington since leaving his position as the Wildcats' coach.

As coach of Louisville, he led the Cardinals into Rupp Arena eight times between 2001 and his final visit in 2015. In all, he went 2-6 in the venue he used to call his home court. Still, it would be hard to find a college basketball fan who wouldn't be excited for yet another return.

Over the last few days, Pitino has been a big advocate of Pope's and of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart's decision to hire his former captain to succeed to John Calipari. Pitino's endorsement of Pope quickly got Big Blue Nation behind their new coach — as displayed by the 20,000-plus who filled Rupp Arena on Sunday.

Pitono's love for Kentucky hasn't been radio silent since he left in 1996 for the NBA. Last month on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, Pitino even admitted that he would have not left Kentucky following the 1996 national championship season to coach the Boston Celtics if he had one redo card for his coaching career.

"If I had to do it all over again, I’d probably never leave Kentucky," Pitino said on the podcast. "Dick Vitale, every time I speak to him, ‘If you would have stayed at Kentucky, you’d have more wins than any coach.' And you think back on that.

“But I learned a lot. To coach the Boston Celtics, even if you didn’t do a great job, it’s just too much. ... It was worth the experience. But if I had to do it all over again, I had a choice, I probably would have stayed in Kentucky.”

Pitino went 219-50 overall in eight seasons at Kentucky, leading the program to six NCAA Tournaments, five SEC Tournament titles, three Final Fours and that national championship title in 1996. The Hall of Fame coach went 20-13 in his first season at St. John's in 2023-24.

