Richmond penalty report: Two Cup teams penalized; No. 77 crew chief suspended

NASCAR penalized two Cup Series teams and one Xfinity Series team Tuesday for infractions during last weekend’s events at Richmond Raceway.

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of race winner Martin Truex Jr. was found with one unsecured lug nut in Saturday‘s post-race check after the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, resulting in a $10,000 fine for crew chief James Small.

The No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet of Justin Haley was found with two unsecured lug nuts after the race, resulting in a $20,000 fine for crew chief Kevin Bellicourt. In addition, Bellicourt is also suspended from the next NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Event.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Harrison Burton was found with a single unsecured lug nut after Saturday‘s Go Bowling 250, resulting in a $5,000 fine for crew chief Jason Ratcliff.