Richard “TJ” Freije Wins the 2024 World Automobile Auctioneers Championship

Richard 'TJ' Freije won the 2024 World Automobile Auctioneers Championship on Friday, April 26, 2024. This latest championship caps the competitive career of one of the leading auctioneers of his generation. Freije is President of Freije & Freije Auctioneers, a four-generation auction company based in Clayton, IN. Freije won the championship at the ADESA Indianapolis auction, competing against a field of over 75 auctioneers and ringmen from across the nation. Before winning this championship, Freije was named the 2016 International Auctioneer Champion, won the 2013 World Automobile Team Championship, and was titled Indiana Auctioneer Champion.

Freije’s son, Tyce Freije, also placed third in the auctioneer's contest. Tyce Freije represents the fourth generation of the Freije family to work in the auction profession. Tyce and his ringman partner, Taylor Knotts (also a member of the Freije & Freije Team), placed third in the team competition today.

TJ has grown the family's personal property and real estate auction business into a nationally recognized firm for classic car auctions. Freije and Freije Auctioneers is a partner of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc., North America’s fastest-growing live auction company. Both TJ and Tyce sell heavy construction and transportation at a regular schedule of auctions around the United States.

"All the glory goes to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I hope to use this championship to be a witness for Him and to help promote the live auction method," stated Freije. "Growing up in football and coaching, my nickname was the Fridge. Our family and company talk a lot about #TeamFridge and what it means to be committed to family and our team. While this championship has been a major career goal, it pales in comparison to the goal of building a loving family at home and a dedicated team in our business."

The National Automobile Auction Association presents the World Automobile Auctioneers Championship. The yearly contest is held at deal auto auctions around the United States and features the top auctioneers, ring men, and teams working in the business today. For an upcoming list of auctions, visit www.freijeauctioneers.com.

