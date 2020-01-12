Richard Sherman gloats 'I'm No. 1' after intercepting Kirk Cousins, surprised Vikings OC got Browns job

Richard Sherman intercepted Kirk Cousins early in the third quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ 27-10 playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

It was part of a dominant defensive effort from the 49ers that saw them allow just 147 yards of offense and punched their ticket to next week’s NFC championship game.

After the game, he was more than happy to talk about it.

Sherman thanks Kirk Cousins

“I knew what the route was,” Sherman told reporters after. “I beat him to the spot. Kirk threw a very catchable ball. Appreciate it.”

Sherman, who’s seen a career revival this season with his first Pro Bowl nod and playoff appearance since suffering an Achilles tendon tear in 2017 with the Seattle Seahawks, spent much of the rest of the day gloating to reporters and on social media.

‘I’m No. 1’

“I get tired of excuses for why I'm good,” Sherman said. “‘Oh, my god, they're playing zone. Oh, my god, it was this guy. Oh, my god, the receiver slipped.’ Why don't other people get those opps, then?

“It's odd. It's like people got frustrated that I was so confident early on in my career, so people wanted me to fail. When I didn't fail, it's like, ‘How do we tear him down in other ways? ... Because I'm too consistent on a yearly basis. Since I got in the league, every category that matters to a corner, I'm No. 1 in.”

Richard Sherman's game is back. So is his mouth. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Sherman burst into the national consciousness with his postgame interview with Fox reporter Erin Andrews after the 2013 NFC championship victory over the 49ers as a member of the Seahawks.

Remember the phrenetic energy that many outlets claimed Erin Andrews had after the on-field interview with Richard Sherman several years ago in a playoff game: https://t.co/3ZG8gqGnBf — Brace (@Brace) March 22, 2019

His bravado has since has evolved with the times as he let his Twitter account do much of his talking on Saturday.

His timeline is filled with highlights from Saturday’s game and retweets of players and media members praising his and the efforts of his fellow 49ers defenders.

But hey I’m a “zone” corner lmao. Preciate ya brother https://t.co/Pec4mK4v5k — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

Sherman dismayed that Saleh didn’t get Browns job

He also took the opportunity Saturday to promote his defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for the Cleveland Browns head coaching opening.

“I heard a lot of people talking about this game would decide the Cleveland Browns coaching position between their offensive coordinator and Saleh,” Sherman said after the game. “If that’s the way they want to decide it, I think Saleh put on a great performance and he deserves consideration ... This was a masterpiece.” “There hasn’t been a lot of hires of coaches of color or minority coaches. So you never know.”

When Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski got the job instead, Sherman expressed his dismay.

Wow just wow...... just W....O....W.... guess I should have expected it https://t.co/NqY7s1GxP5 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 12, 2020

The 49ers will host the winner of Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game in the NFC championship. Expect Sherman to be ready on and off the field.

His game is back. And so is his mouth.

