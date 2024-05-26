Rich Paul: ‘LeBron [James] is a free agent’

Although LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, there doesn’t seem to be the same type of anticipation or angst regarding his potential free agency as there was in the past when he was in the same situation.

He is widely expected to turn down his player option for next season and become a free agent. Many expect him to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers one way or another, and one report even indicated that he may do so by actually opting in instead.

During the alternate broadcast of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, Rich Paul, James’ agent, may have revealed the superstar’s plan.

"LeBron [James] is a free agent." Rich Paul speaks on the future of LeBron James 👀 (via @ChrisBHaynes)pic.twitter.com/fmoL8ij6X7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 26, 2024

It has been reported that part of James’ plan is to play two more seasons, at least for now. He just completed his 21st year in the NBA, and despite turning 39 years of age, he maintained the type of production he has always had throughout his career.

That production resulted in him being named to the All-NBA Third Team this season. It was the 20th time he had been selected to one of the All-NBA squads.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire