It isn’t a certainty that LeBron James will opt out of his Lakers contract

Other than hiring a new head coach, the biggest and most important task ahead for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is deciding what to do with LeBron James. He has a player option for next season, which he could decline in order to become a free agent this summer.

All along, many have expected him to opt out and then sign a new contract to remain with the Lakers. Doing so would allow him to have a no-trade clause, which is a rare thing in the NBA, placed in his new contract.

However, according to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha, opting in and opting out are both options that are still on the table.

Via The Athletic:

“James has a June 29 deadline for his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. League sources told The Athletic that the opt-in and opt-out routes are both on the table, and the leading scorer in NBA history is expected to play up to two more seasons.”

The 39-year-old was just named to the All-NBA Third Team, making it the 20th time he was chosen to one of the three All-NBA teams. It also meant he is now the oldest player to ever be selected to an All-NBA team, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was just several months younger than James when he accomplished the feat in 1986.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire