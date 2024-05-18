Rhule praises Dylan Raiola’s preparation following spring game performance

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has not yet named a starting quarterback, but speculation surrounds freshman Dylan Raiola. The young quarterback shined during his performance at Nebraska’s annual Red-White game last month.

Raiola finished the day completing 16-of-22 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Early reports have praised Raiola’s skills, but high marks have also been given to quarterbacks Daniel Kaelin and Heinrich Haarberg, last year’s starter.

Rhule appeared on Always College Football with Greg McElroy and was asked about the personality traits that make Raiola a special player.

First of all, he was raised in a football family. So you start there, right? It’s a football family, and every conversation in that family is about ball. And when it’s about ball, it’s about getting better every day. Dylan comes in as a young player, but he understands that its a 24 hour a day deal to be the starting quarterback at a place like Nebraska. That background has helped him walk in here in an extremely mature way, and he wants to be a pro. He doesn’t just want to learn the pass plays. He wants to know how to flip the protections and what are the run checks. He’s up early in the morning and working at it all the time so I think what you saw in the spring game was a guy who is extremely prepared.

The Nebraska legacy recruit committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in May after initially committing to Ohio State. His father, Dominic Raiola, played at Nebraska from 1998 to 2000 and was a consensus All-American.

The Cornhuskers will kick off the 2024 college football season on August 31, when they welcome UTEP to Memorial Stadium.

"What you saw in the spring game… you saw a guy that's prepared." – @CoachMattRhule Dylan Raiola is showing he's well beyond his years so far this offseason 👏 FULL interview: https://t.co/GjyHyKDUcO#GBR | #GoHuskers | #Huskers pic.twitter.com/g7jFY6fARr — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) May 15, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire