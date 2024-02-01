Rhode Island men's basketball nixes losing streak, downs La Salle at home. Here's how

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Tyson Brown dove on the Ryan Center floor and earned a trip to the foul line.

A loose ball foul called on La Salle, the 10th of the half, came on the gutsy offensive rebound by Brown. He connected on both free throws to extend the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball advantage to five as the Rams survived on the hustle play.

Rhode Island (10-11, 4-4) then iced the game at the line to down the Explorers 71-69 on Wednesday night in front of 4,033 in an Atlantic 10 contest.

“Clearly we did some things well enough tonight to win a conference game and when you can win a conference game, it's a good feeling,” Rams’ coach Archie Miller said.

Here's more on how Rhode Island nixed its losing streak:

Green lifts URI again

After pouring in a game-high 29 points in a losing effort against George Mason, Green entered off the bench with 11 minutes left and put the Rams ahead 49-46 just a possession later.

Rams forward David Green works to the hoop around La Salle Explorer Daeshon Shepherd.

Green, who scored a game-high 20 points, followed, after a shot clock violation by the Explorers, with another inside finish from Brown. Zek Montgomery then stole possession away and was fouled in transition before knocking down two free throws for a 6-0 spurt and a 53-46 lead with 8:30 left in regulation.

“This game we had to work through it,” Miller said. “Our offense hurt us more than our defense to start the second half. We were able to kind of grind our way through it.”

Luis Kortright tallied 11 points as the Rams had contributions from 10 different players.

Green, averaging 15.1 over nine games this season, salted the contest away with four makes at the line.

Rams tighten defensively … but still have cracks

After starting January with three straight conference wins, the Rams dropped four in a row to fall to the bottom-half of the conference. They surrendered nearly 90 points per game over that stretch.

And to start against La Salle (11-10, 2-6), the Rams allowed a trio of 3-pointers. The second off an offensive rebound, to trail 11-3 five minutes into the contest.

“Without watching the film, my intuition, my gut, we started the game not ready,” Miller said. “We started the game very lethargic and they had five offensive rebounds in the first four minutes.”

Rams guard Always Wright hooks a layup around Anwar Gill of La Salle.

With the Rams leading 68-63, Khalil Brantley (19 points) forced his way inside 18 and pulled, uncontested, for an easy jumper. With seven seconds left, Rhode Island let Jhamir Brickus (14 points) race coast-to-coast for an easy layup and a 70-68 deficit.

“The second half it was just the inability to get a key stop to win the game,” Miller said.

“We're not there. And we'll continue to work hard to get better. I think the biggest thing is continuing to get back [on defense] and communicate.”

The second unit, primarily Brown, energized the group as La Salle shot 36.6% from the field (8-for-31 from beyond the arc) in the contest.

“Our defense isn't winning us the game,” Miller said. “There's probably enough stops tonight. We were able to make some key plays offensively. … But from a defensive standpoint, I would say that if you watch the game, there was a lot of good looks that just didn't go in.”

Daeshon Shepherd chipped in 14 for the Explorers.

What's next

Rhode Island welcomes Duquesne (12-8, 2-5) to the Ryan Center on Saturday before hitting the road for a pair of away games next week.

LA SALLE (69): Jocius 4-9 0-2 8, Brantley 7-17 3-4 19, Brickus 4-13 4-4 14, Shepherd 6-11 1-4 14, Vahlberg Fasasi 1-7 1-2 4, Gill 2-7 0-2 4, Marrero 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 26-71 9-18 69. RHODE ISLAND (71): Fuchs 1-4 0-2 2, Green 7-13 4-8 20, Estevez 1-3 0-0 2, House 4-8 0-0 8, Kortright 4-6 2-3 11, Montgomery 1-7 4-4 6, Weston 0-4 5-6 5, Wright 2-3 0-0 5, Foumena 3-7 1-2 8, Brown 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 24-56 18-27 71.

Halftime_Rhode Island 36-29. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 8-31 (Brantley 2-6, Marrero 2-6, Brickus 2-7, Shepherd 1-4, Vahlberg Fasasi 1-6, Gill 0-1, Jocius 0-1), Rhode Island 5-12 (Green 2-3, Kortright 1-1, Wright 1-1, Foumena 1-2, Fuchs 0-1, Montgomery 0-4). Fouled Out_Gill. Rebounds_La Salle 32 (Jocius 13), Rhode Island 39 (Weston 6). Assists_La Salle 15 (Brickus 6), Rhode Island 13 (Montgomery 3). Total Fouls_La Salle 17, Rhode Island 17.

