Rhode Island basketball's win streak is over. Here's what happened against St. Bonaventure

OLEAN, N.Y. — Former Bryant star Charles Pride led the way for his new team against an old in-state rival on Wednesday night, scoring 25 points as St. Bonaventure beat Rhode Island 99-64. The loss marks the first for URI in Atlantic 10 play this season.

The Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 A-10) scored 51 points in a dominant first half, with 21 of the points coming off 13 URI turnovers. Pride scored 14 of his game-high 25 points in the first frame, and Daryl Banks III added 10 before the break. St. Bonaventure shot 59.5 percent from the field and had 26 points in the paint. In the second half, the Bonnies built their lead to as many as 45 points and coasted to the victory.

More: Can Rhode Island and Massachusetts basketball programs recapture their past glory?

Charles Pride, right, the former Bryant star now playing for St. Bonaventure, led the Bonnies with 25 points in their win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night in Olean, N.Y.

Pride shot 8 for 11 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bonnies (11-5, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 15 points and added six blocks. Daryl Banks III had 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. St. Bonaventure had a 29-2 edge in points off turnovers.

Luis Kortright led the Rams (9-8, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and five assists. David Green added 11 points and eight rebounds for Rhode Island. In addition, Jaden House had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Rams came into the game on a four-game win streak, including three straight victories to open Atlantic 10 play. URI will travel to No. 21/22 Dayton on Saturday, as coach Archie Miller returns to face the team he once coached. Game time is 12:30 p.m.

RHODE ISLAND (64): Fuchs 2-3 0-0 4, Green 3-10 4-6 11, Estevez 3-7 2-2 9, House 3-8 3-6 11, Kortright 4-11 3-4 13, Foumena 4-5 0-2 8, Montgomery 1-7 0-0 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, T.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Dubsky 1-1 2-2 4, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 14-22 64. ST. BONAVENTURE (99): Essamvous 2-8 0-1 4, Venning 7-12 1-2 15, Adams-Woods 5-7 1-1 12, Flowers 3-7 0-0 6, Pride 8-11 4-6 25, Banks 5-8 1-2 14, Evans 2-2 0-0 5, N.Brown 4-9 5-5 13, Martinez 1-1 0-0 2, Ostrom 1-1 0-0 3, Belardinelli 0-0 0-0 0, DeRose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-66 12-17 99.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 51-25. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 6-19 (House 2-5, Kortright 2-5, Estevez 1-2, Green 1-4, Montgomery 0-3), St. Bonaventure 11-24 (Pride 5-6, Banks 3-5, Evans 1-1, Ostrom 1-1, Adams-Woods 1-2, Flowers 0-4, Essamvous 0-5). Rebounds_Rhode Island 33 (Green 8), St. Bonaventure 25 (Essamvous 9). Assists_Rhode Island 11 (Kortright 5), St. Bonaventure 22 (Banks 7). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 16, St. Bonaventure 19. A_3,881 (5,480).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island basketball loses to St. Bonaventure for 1st Atlantic 10 loss