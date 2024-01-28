Poor shooting and defense extend Rhode Island basketball's losing streak

Second-half defensive woes and shooting struggles extended Rhode Island's losing skid on Saturday as the Rams fell to George Mason, 92-84, in Fairfax, Va.

Rhode Island held a slim lead after the first half but was outscored 52-42 in the second. URI has now dropped four games in a row.

David Green scored 29 points for URI in its loss at George Mason on Saturday.

"Down the home stretch… couldn't guard the ball," said Rhode Island coach Archie Miller. "Give them credit, they shot 60 percent from the floor in the second half, they shot 20 free throws in the second half. Their offense was a problem for us in the second half."

Rhode Island (9-11, 3-4 Atlantic 10) entered the matchup trying to right the ship after a strong start in conference play gave way to three straight losses. But a porous defense, 51 percent field-goal percentage and going 13 of 24 from the foul line weren't enough to hold off the Patriots (15-5, 4-3).

David Green led all scorers, netting 29 points and pulling down six rebounds in the loss. Cam Estevez scored 15 and Jaden House and David Fuchs also reached double figures for Rhode Island.

"We had great preparation, our guys really worked hard. I gave them credit after the game that I think some of the things that we did in this game are a real positive. And there's some things that we now just have to do for longer stretches," said Miller.

Darius Maddox led George Mason with 24 points, Keyshawn Hall added 22, including 15 in the second half, and two more Patriots — Baraka Okojie and Amari Kelly — reached double figures in the victory.

Rhode Island is next in action Wednesday night at home vs. La Salle.

RHODE ISLAND (84): Fuchs 4-5 3-5 12, Green 10-16 3-6 29, Estevez 5-9 1-2 15, House 4-11 5-7 13, Kortright 2-6 0-1 5, Montgomery 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Foumena 3-5 1-3 8, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Weston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 13-24 84. GEORGE MASON (92): Kelly 7-10 3-4 17, Billups 1-5 3-5 6, Maddox 8-13 4-6 24, Polite 1-7 0-0 2, Hall 7-11 7-8 22, Okojie 5-6 8-10 18, Newton 1-5 0-0 3, Henry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 25-33 92.

Halftime_Rhode Island 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 13-27 (Green 6-8, Estevez 4-6, Fuchs 1-1, Foumena 1-2, Kortright 1-5, Montgomery 0-1, House 0-4), George Mason 7-22 (Maddox 4-8, Billups 1-2, Newton 1-3, Hall 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Polite 0-4). Fouled Out_Green, Weston. Rebounds_Rhode Island 29 (Fuchs, Green 6), George Mason 36 (Billups 12). Assists_Rhode Island 12 (Kortright 4), George Mason 10 (Hall 4). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 29, George Mason 18. A_6,756 (10,000).

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island basketball's losing streak reaches 4 after Geo. Mason loss