Rhinos ready to continue playoff series against Mudbugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Rhinos will continue its NAHL Robertson Cup south division semifinal playoff series against the Shreveport Mudbugs this weekend in the Sun City.

After playing in Shreveport last weekend, the Rhinos return to El Paso with a 1-1 series tie.

The Rhinos dropped game one, 4-2, last Friday. In game two the very next day, the Rhinos grabbed a 3-2 win over the Mudbugs in a hockey game that went into quadruple overtime.

The game two win on the road gave the Rhinos a huge confidence boost as they return home with the chance to put the series away in its own backyard.

We needed one [win] in Shreveport. It is hard to win there, but we got the job done and now we can we come back with a win for the home series,” Rhinos forward Tory Lund said. “We’re just excited to play these guys again this weekend.”

Game three of the series is on Friday. Puck drop at Rhinos Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. MT.

Game four of the series will be played on Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT as well.

Wins in games three and four for the Rhinos will lead the team to punching its ticket to the south division finals.

