Returning Konkel 'grateful' after fearing career was over

Scotland forward Jade Konkel says she feared her career was over but is "immensely grateful" to have returned to action after 15 months on the sidelines.

The Harlequins number eight marked her comeback with a try in her side's 31-42 defeat to Trailfinders Women in the Allianz Cup on Sunday.

Having missed her national team's Six Nations campaign, Konkel will be vying to regain her spot in the Scotland squad ahead of the WXV 2 tournament in September and next year's World Cup.

"This injury over the last 15 months marks the hardest setback I’ve encountered on my journey as an athlete," she wrote on X.

"The physical discomfort is one aspect, but the emotional and mental toll has been what has truly set it apart.

"After the third surgery, the road ahead felt long and uncertain. Doubts crept in, and I questioned if my body could withstand the rigors of training and matches again.

"I am immensely grateful to the brilliant team behind the scenes for their unwavering support throughout.

"I am deeply thankful for their tireless efforts to help me get back on that pitch…. And I loved every moment."