Resurgent Jadon Sancho finds the old swagger as Borussia Dortmund hold on to beat PSG

Jadon Sancho played with the confidence and swagger absent at Old Trafford - Lars Baron/Getty Images

Jadon Sancho started the season banished from the Manchester United squad but could end it as a Champions League winner. He showed Erik ten Hag what the Dutchman has been missing and took Borussia Dortmund a step closer towards the final at Wembley.

United expect Sancho to be sold this summer and could take a hit on the £73 million paid three years ago, yet he looked worthy of that price tag here. Ten Hag accused him of not training well or embracing the culture at Old Trafford, yet he looks like he is enjoying his football in Germany. He danced around Paris St-Germain players and carried the ball forward for this season’s underdogs among Europe’s elite. His 12 completed dribbles was the most by an Englishman in a Champions League game since records began.

In just the first half his yardage with the ball was more than he managed in a whole United game. After the game, pundit Rio Ferdinand said: “He was shaking and baking top players. He’s putting people on the floor. He was making people dance, he was a joke. We haven’t seen this since he was first at Dortmund.”

The German giants look the perfect club for him to thrive, with Edin Terzic’s team full of veterans, misfits and outcasts. Their goal came from Niclas Fullkrug, a player who was wanted by Fulham last season when he was at Werder Bremen. His goal has shaken up a tie that PSG were expected to dominate. Their fans block-booked the Eurostar for the final in London next month – but it could well be Sancho and his team-mates there rather than the French champions.

“It’s not over, we’ve still got to go to Paris,” Sancho said. “Hopefully we can get the job done there but I appreciate the compliments. I take it game by game and just hope it carries on. I came here at 17 and they gave me a chance to play.”

When asked if he will stay beyond this season, he said: “Who knows? It’s great to be back and I always give everything in front of the fans.”

Sancho was outstanding and led Nuno Mendes a merry dance - Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sancho’s team-mates include Marcel Sabitzer, who was returned to Bayern Munich after a loan at United, while Ian Maatsen was allowed to leave Chelsea on loan. Mats Hummels and Emre Can in the spine of their team are now in their thirties, but they had enough to limit Kylian Mbappe’s chances and take a narrow lead to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

There was another Englishman under the spotlight too, with referee Anthony Taylor waving away a penalty claim when Fullkrug felt he was pushed.

For all the slick passing on offer, the winning goal came from a simple ball over the top to the big man. It was Nico Schlotterbeck who punted the ball upfield and there was plenty to do, even though Dortmund were behind PSG’s back line. Fullkrug’s first touch was perfect, taking the ball in his stride before finishing into the near post.

Mbappe hit a post for PSG but Dortmund could have extended their lead, with Sancho getting on the ball and driving his team forward in the second half. Dortmund’s win means Germany will have five teams in the Champions League next season as they have secured second place in Uefa’s coefficient table, meaning the Premier League misses out on the extra spot.

Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0: as it happened

10:21 PM BST

Mats Hummels speaks to TNT Sports

It was intense but a lot of fun to play in this stadium with these fans. We all gave it a hundred per cent. We know how hard it is for opponents to play us here. Problem is now we have to go to Paris and win there I’ve never won in Paris but hopefully we can go there [and put in a good performance]. Now we’re here it’s 90 minutes to the final. We want yo get there. We have put our hearts on the pitch to get there. We are one step away but not over the finishing line. It would be so great to have a Champions League final, my second, at this age. I never thought something so big would happen but to go to Wembley again would be a dream.

10:14 PM BST

Rio Ferdinand on Jadon Sancho’s performance

He’s shaking and baking top players out there. He’s making people dance. What I saw was ‘cage football’ Sancho today, the kid brought up in cage football, playing with arrogance and swagger. I’ve been waiting for that. Manchester United fans have been waiting for that. I want to know what happened at Man Utd. Only Jadon can tell us that. But look at the way he played in a Champions League semi. You can’t devalue that.

10:10 PM BST

Our very own Jamie Carragher was in the Yellow Wall tonight

10:06 PM BST

And after they sit down in front of the Yellow Wall for two minutes

They proceed to pogo for 30 seconds … not any longer. There is still a second leg to play on Tuesday next after all.

09:59 PM BST

FT: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Dortmund take a lead to Paris. They rode their luck at times in the second half, with Mbappe and Hakimi hitting the post and Ruiz and Dembele missing other presentable chances. Over the course of the game though, they deserve their advantage, and they also had the second-half chances to score a second. Sancho excelled, and gave Mendes a torrid time. Dortmund might rue not turning his creative work into another goal. PSG will feel they have enough firepower to turn this around, and I’m not convinced Dortmund’s defence is strong enough to survive an onslaught.

After the final whistle, the Dortmund squad all go and sit down in front of the Yellow Wall.

Paris Saint Germin's Kylian Mbappe rues a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League semi-final

09:55 PM BST

92 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

PSG with the ball around the Dortmund box but they lose patience. Ruiz fires a cross towards Mbappe which was never really on, and he can only help the ball on into the gloves of Kobel. Dortmund almost there.

09:53 PM BST

90 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Moukoko is on for Fullkrug. There will be four minutes of added time to play.

09:52 PM BST

89 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Sancho with some exquisite touches again to win a corner, but PSG defend. I think this Sancho performance can be added to Man Utd’s results, performances and underlying data as notches against Erik ten Hag (along with the majority of his public pronouncements).

09:50 PM BST

87 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Another chance wasted as Kolo Muani heads over after losing Hummels in the box. PSG might well be fearing the late sucker punch after spurning so many opportunities.

09:47 PM BST

84 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Almost 2-0 Dortmund after a magnificent Sancho pass through to Brandt which he decided against taking first time. Marquinhos got back to block before Fullkrug headed over the bar. So many chances at both ends since half time.

09:46 PM BST

82 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Fatigue has caught up with Adeyemi, who is replaced by Marco Reus, who has clocked up more than 400 games for Dortmund. It would have been many more were it not for injuries. A good decision by Terzic after Hakimi lost Adeyemi for that Dembele chance.

09:43 PM BST

80 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Adeyemi has been outstanding going in both directions for Dortmund tonight. Sabitzer looked like he was winding up for a volley but misjudged a cross that skips through for a PSG goal kick.

Another chance goes begging for PSG! This time Adeyemi was caught out by the run of Hakimi, and he pulled the ball back for Dembele who slashed his shot well over the bar when he really shot have hit the target.

09:41 PM BST

77 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Dortmund starting to sink deeper and cede possession now they can see the finish line. Ruiz’s cross is deflected behind for a corner. They have been criticised for their defending throughout the season, but have but bodies on the line in their own box tonight. Hakimi’s diagonal towards Mendes has too much on it.

09:39 PM BST

73 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Chance for PSG! Mbappe with a lovely scoop into Dembele in the box, but Kobel got a hand to his shot before Maatsen headed away when Kolo Muani was poised to tuck away the rebound.

Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund saves the shot of Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League semi-final

09:34 PM BST

71 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Kolo Muani is on as a sub for PSG but has just passed the ball straight out of play. Sancho so close to creating Dortmund’s second after more skill in the PSG penalty area. Taylor lets play go after a hefty challenge on Mbappe.

09:32 PM BST

68 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Dortmund playing through PSG with ease, mainly thanks to the distribution of Hummels who is playing passes off both feet from centre-back. The home team have responded well to the flurry of PSG chances early in the half.

09:27 PM BST

64 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Big appeals for a Dortmund penalty but Anthony Taylor says no. Fullkrug looked poised to power a header at goal when Mendes seemingly pushed him in the back. Perhaps he did so with enough subtlety to avoid VAR intervening. Terzic is not happy on the sidelines, but his team have found a second wind.

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, top, jumps for a header during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match

09:23 PM BST

61 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Sancho should have had an assist! He dropped a shoulder and eased past Mendes, before teeing up Fullkrug with an inch-perfect pull-back. The striker was leaning back though and scooped his attempt over the bar. Will Dortmund live to regret that miss?

09:22 PM BST

60 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

A velvety first touch from Sancho to bring a high ball out of the sky, and then tee up Fullkrug with a cute pass inside from the right. The striker’s shot deflects wide, and once again PSG look shaky from the resulting corner. Then Fullkrug wins a flick-on into the path of Brandt to hit on the half-volley, but he dragged wide.

09:19 PM BST

58 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Now Fabian Ruiz has headed wide from three or four yards out for PSG! Hakimi whipped a ball across the face of goal, and if you were being generous you would say that the midfielder saw it late.

Dortmund's German defender #15 Mats Hummels (L) reacts as Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder #08 Fabian Ruiz

09:17 PM BST

55 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

PSG have come to life, with Mbappe shooting again from his favoured inside left position, straight down the throat of Kobel. For the first time in the game it feels like Dortmund are hanging on.

09:15 PM BST

52 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

PSG hit the post twice within 15 seconds or so! First, Mbappe curled an effort from an inside left position around Sabitzer than cannons off the inside of the far post. The ball was worked across to Hakimi, who dragged a shot off the inside of the other post. Dortmund survive and breathe again. Adeyemi yet again is the outlet to bring them up the pitch and win a foul.

09:13 PM BST

50 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Sancho almost had a shooting chance there, but he slipped just as Adeyemi’s ball across was about to arrive. Once again, Adeyemi was just far too sharp for PSG and left Marquinhos trailing.

09:11 PM BST

Quite the contrast for Sancho

09:10 PM BST

47 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Dembele wins PSG a corner which they take short, but Hummels wins a big defensive header to clear. Then a long-range strike from Barcola that bounces straight into Kobel’s bread basket. Important Dortmund get through these early minutes of the half.

09:08 PM BST

We’re back under way

Dortmund get the second half started. PSG came from behind against Barcelona so will not be panicking just yet.

08:58 PM BST

Mike’s half-time verdict

Where has Kylian Mbappe been? The France striker has made no inroads in the first half here and PSG have not been able to get behind Dortmund despite enjoying more possession than the hosts. Dortmund deserve their lead. Jadon Sancho has been productive on the right flank and their goal was simple but effective - the ball over the top to the big man. Niclas Fullkrug was getting looked at by mid-table Premier League clubs last season but what a move it has been from Werder Bremen.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi-final

08:53 PM BST

HT: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

PSG survive a late free-kick, but that is a deserved lead for the home team, earned by Fullkrug’s control and finish. Dortmund have been the more intense, organised and purposeful team, both with and without the ball. Fullkrug looks like the type of player Mbappe would enjoy player off. PSG’s main man has looked a little lost in the No 9 role so far. An impressive and economical 45 minutes from Sancho too, who has played on Dortmund’s dangerous right flank.

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal

08:49 PM BST

45+2 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

A scare just before half time for Dortmund as Dembele skips around Maatsen on the outside and fires a low cross across the box, but Ryerson was well-positioned to clear. The delivery had beaten the goalkeeper Kobel.

08:48 PM BST

45 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

There will be four minutes of stoppage time to play. Sabitzer has just conceded a foul on halfway for a late sliding challenge, moments after Dortmund were close to breaking clear on the counter-attack again.

08:47 PM BST

44 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Sancho has shown real poise and composure in possession all through the game.

Then Donnarumma makes a big save! Could well be 2-0 Dortmund. Fullkrug controlled and spread play to the left for Adeyemi to cross. The Dortmund striker then teed up Sabitzer with another fine piece of skill but his shot was straight at the goalkeeper. Maatsen then goes down looking for a penalty but nothing doing.

08:44 PM BST

42 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Turns out it is Beraldo who is going to replace Lucas Hernandez, but that is a blow for PSG who are already without Presnel Kimpembe in defence.

08:42 PM BST

39 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Lucas Hernandez has been in the wars tonight and received treatment after the goal, but is soldiering on. I think his race might well be run as he slumps to the turf again. Marco Asensio is getting ready to replace him, so an attacker for a defender from Enrique.

08:39 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Fullkrug drills Dortmund into the lead

Schlotterbeck clipped a long ball over the top of the PSG defence, Fullkrug was played onside by Mendes. The centre-forward’s first-touch killed the ball stone dead and he fired a low shot from just outside the box beyond Donnarumma. A great striker’s goal, but slack defending to be caught out by a ball hooked on. That might be underplaying the pass from Schlotterbeck.

08:35 PM BST

33 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Adeyemi with more diligent defensive work to sprint and ease out Dembele. That was one of the first times in the match that PSG had played out from deep and created space to run into.

Then Mbappe picks up a loose ball and flicks the ball to Barcola, and the winger’s dangerous cross was cleared. Better from the visitors.

08:32 PM BST

30 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

The free-kick was cleared by PSG, but Dortmund kept the pressure on after quick feet from Sancho, and Marquinhos blocked a Brandt shot with his head and was floored. Then Hakimi slices a Schlotterbeck cross horribly over his own bar, could easily have been an own goal.

08:31 PM BST

28 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Both teams have a reputation for being cavalier but are showing each other a lot of respect. Then Adeyemi is too swift and tricky for Hakimi, who gives a foul away over near the corner flag on the left. Brandt is going to swing this in on Donnarumma.

08:25 PM BST

23 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Excellent defending from Ryerson to read the pass into Mbappe and pounce on his first touch. Then Mbappe almost plays a delicious one-two with Fabian Ruiz which started with an outside of the foot flick from the forward, but the return did not quite drop for him.

08:23 PM BST

20 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

PSG swing a cross in and Hernandez was caught by the shoulder of Sabitzer. Looks like a split lip but the defender will be fit to continue. PSG just starting to enjoy more comfortable possession around the Dortmund penalty area now.

08:19 PM BST

17 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Dortmund are doing a fantastic job of closing down the angles and keeping distances close in the early stages but do they have the stamina to sustain 90 minute? Mbappe with his first meaningful dribble of the game, but Hummels did enough slide in outside the area. Dembele with another shot wide from distance.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center, is challenged by Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck

08:15 PM BST

13 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Dembele drags a shot wide from distance, before Dortmund play their way into some trouble with a loose ball back to the goalkeeper Kobel. Dortmund looking dangerous in the seconds after their win the ball back, and Sabitzer surged into the box but his shot from a tight angle was smothered by Donnarumma. Dortmund on top.

Marcel Sabitzer of Borussia Dortmund takes a shot against goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain

08:12 PM BST

9 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

PSG enjoying their first sustained spell of possession in the Dortmund half, but Hummels comes out of defence to rob Fabian Ruiz of the ball. PSG struggling for rhythm just now, Dortmund looking comfortable in and out of possession. But that could change in an instant.

08:08 PM BST

7 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Sancho with a promising cross from the right that Lucas Hernandez cleared. Then PSG break forward with Mbappe finding Hakimi, but Adeyemi tracks him all the way and goes shoulder-to-shoulder and wins out. Then Maatsen overhits a cross after good work down the left.

Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese midfielder #17 Vitinha

08:07 PM BST

5 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Dortmund have the upper hand at the moment, looking sharper in midfield than the visitors. Sancho looks to be playing from the right, which was not a role that suited him at Manchester United. Much will depend on how much he can drift infield. Julian Brandt is the nominal No 10.

08:05 PM BST

3 minutes: Borussia Dortmund 0 PSG 0

Both sets of players making sure they get early touches of the ball. Dortmund pressing hard down their right flank with Ryerson pushing forward, and they win a throw-in deep in PSG territory towards the corner flag.

08:02 PM BST

KICK OFF!

PSG get the game started, playing in all white. They drew 1-1 here in the group stages.

PSG squad pose before the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain

07:59 PM BST

The players are out in Dortmund

Dortmund’s first Champions League semi-final since 2013 when they vanquished Real Madrid. The final was also at Wembley that year. The stadium looks and sounds quite stunning.

A Dortmund fan displaya a Marco Reus scarf

07:57 PM BST

France’s former President Nicolas Sarkozy in the stands

France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy, center, speaks on his phone in the stands prior to the Champions League

07:52 PM BST

Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl speaking

Everyone is looking forward [to the game]. It’s a great stadium with a great atmosphere. To be in the last four teams is a big achievement, we want to use these two matches to get to Wembley. The team is full of energy and I am pretty optimistic.

Borussia Dortmund fans inside the stadium before the match

07:49 PM BST

Owen Hargreaves on first name terms with Mbappe

Who knew he was such good mates with “Kylian”?

07:39 PM BST

Our man’s view from the press box tonight

Jeers from the wall of yellow at Westfalenstadion. It will take a lot to match last night’s atmosphere at the Allianz Arena but it could happen here. On paper, Kylian Mbappe and PSG are favourites but they have tried to play that down. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has selected Jadon Sancho as one of his attacking midfielders.

Mike McGrath at Borussia Dortmund

07:30 PM BST

The atmosphere is building

07:25 PM BST

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in attendance

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, applauds the fans prior to the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

07:21 PM BST

A very attacking selection from Luis Enrique

Just one specialist centre-back in his back four, with Hakimi and Nuno Mendes very offensive full-backs. Lucas Hernandez has been filling in at left centre-back in recent weeks, but is really a left-back by trade. Something there for Dortmund to exploit, perhaps aerially with Fullkrug. The Marco Asensio false nine experiment is over with out-and-out wingers Ousmane Dembele and Barcola flanking Kylian Mbappe. Dembele facing his former club. Those forwards might well rotate to allow Mbappe time on the left.

Paris St Germain fans in the stands before the match

07:08 PM BST

The Yellow Wall is full well before kick-off

Borussia Dortmund fans inside the stadium before the match

07:06 PM BST

Team news: Dortmund keep XI from Atletico triumph, Hakimi and Zaire-Emery return for PSG

06:58 PM BST

PSG peaking at the right time, says Enrique

We are trying to keep improving and it is just the start of the project. We have gradually improved our performance levels and now there is one month left until the end of the season, and we are alive in every competition. This is the biggest competition in all of Europe with four teams left all capable of reaching the final, so we need to manage our emotions, manage the pressure and play well. But we should not be threatened by that pressure. I think we head into it at the perfect stage of our season.

06:57 PM BST

PSG have arrived

PSG's coach arrives at Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe arrives before PSG's game at Borussia Dortmund

06:49 PM BST

Dortmund fans already filling the Yellow Wall

Dortmund fans in the stands before their game against PSG

Dortmund fans arrive before their Champions League semi-final against PSG

06:44 PM BST

06:38 PM BST

Dortmund most likely have to win the Champions League to qualify for it

Borussia Dortmund would be the most romantic winners of the four teams left in the Champions League, but the odds are stacked against them with first PSG and then Real Madrid or Bayern Munich standing in their way.

Edin Terzić looked in deep trouble when 2-0 down to Atletico Madrid in the away first leg of their last-16 tie, but Sebastien Haller’s late goal laid the platform for a spectacular home turnaround.

You would think Dortmund need to maximise home advantage in front of 80,000 fans draped in yellow and black, against a PSG team who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time.

Rather like Dortmund, PSG at one stage looked underdogs to reach this stage before Ronald Araujo’s red card changed the complexion of their tie against Barcelona. Kylian Mbappe did the rest against 10 men.

PSG reached the final in the Covid season of 2020, when they were managed by Thomas Tuchel and lost to Bayern. This year, there is the chance of a repeat but with Tuchel in the other dugout.

PSG are “built to win the Champions League”, according to Dortmund boss Terzic.

“The project in Paris began with the goal of winning the Champions League,” said Terzic.

“That’s been their main objective for a decade.

“Maybe we’re the team with less experience, but we may have the greatest hunger.

“When everyone digs in, not just those on the field and on the bench but everyone in the stadium, we’ve got a huge opportunity - and we need to take it.”

Jadon Sancho is expected to be involved for Dortmund, who have been dogged by inconsistency in the Bundesliga and will not qualify for next season’s Champions League unless they win the thing at Wembley on June 1.

Full team news on the way shortly.

