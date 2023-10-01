How the rest of the SEC fared in Week 5

Another week of SEC football is in the books, and we had a couple of upsets in conference games. Lane Kiffin led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 55-49 victory over LSU in a game in which neither team brought its defense.

The Kentucky Wildcats put a beatdown on the Florida Gators in Lexington as Ray Davis ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns to lead the way for the Wildcats.

The Georgia Bulldogs survived a scare in Jordan-Hare Stadium as the Auburn Tigers gave Kirby Smart a run for his money. Brock Bowers showed why he is the best football player in the country as he beat Auburn almost by himself in the second half.

Here’s how every other SEC team fared in Week 5.

TexasA&M 34, Arkansas 22

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies took care of business against the Hogs in Texas on Saturday. Arkansas offense was never able to get anything going as KJ Jefferson failed to complete 10 passes.

Kentucky 33, No. 22 Florida 14

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

This will be known as the ‘Sweet Baby Ray’ game in Kentucky. Ray Davis had 26 carries for 280 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators. He basically beat the Gators by himself.

No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brock Bowers is the best player in the country. It’s as simple as that. Hugh Freeze looked to have the Dogs on the ropes for the entire game until Bowers decided to take matters into his own hands and keep the Dogs undefeated.

No. 23 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another win for Missouri. The Tigers are 5-0 as Brady Cook finished the game 33-for-41 for 395 yards and four touchdowns. They are quietly having a great season.

No. 20 Ole Miss 55, No. 13 LSU 49

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Neither team decided to bring their defense to this game. Offensive mastermind, Lane Kiffin, came out on top in a slugfest in Oxford. Jaxson Dart threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns and Quinshon Judkins ran the ball 33 times for 177 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rebels.

No. 21 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Milton was not perfect but he was able to get the job done under the bright lights of Neyland Stadium as the Vols took down the Gamecocks 41-20. With the loss, South Carolina drops to 2-3 on the season.

No. 12 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

If you had told me prior to this game that Jalen Milroe would have more passing yards than Will Rogers, I would have thought you were crazy. That’s exactly what happened in Starkville tonight as Milroe finished the game 10-for-12 for 164 yards and the Alabama defense paved the way for a big win.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire