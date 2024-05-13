What a response by the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their East semis vs. the Cavs

Star Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum and his Celtics teammates responded to recent criticism about their inconsistent play in the best way possible. They did it by winning convincingly on the road in Game 3 of their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.

How did the Celtics adjust from their poor play in Game 2? What was different about Tatum in this one? How did Jaylen Brown change his approach on the court to help power Boston to a critical Game 3 victory? Will it affect our predictions for Game 4 on this coming Monday (May 13)?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a deep dive into all things Game 3 on their most recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire