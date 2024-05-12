Do you feel better about Jayson Tatum after his Game 3 performance with the Boston Celtics?

Do you feel better about Jayson Tatum after his Game 3 performance with the Boston Celtics in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

The St. Louis native rightfully has been criticized for his substandard play as a supposedly top-five player in the 2024 postseason, where he has rarely if ever been the best player on his team. And while Tatum did indeed do a lot of things off the ball and even with it, he also took a number of poor shots that did not involve his teammates or translate to success. How much better do you feel about him now?

Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell and Josue Pavon discussed from Cleveland on the “Garden Report” podcast.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire