Republic of Ireland manager search 'looks messy' - Doherty

[Inpho]

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty admits the search for a new national team boss ‘looks messy’.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) are yet to announce a permanent successor to Stephen Kenny, who was sacked in November.

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea took over on an interim basis last month, gaining a creditable draw with Belgium before a narrow defeat to Switzerland.

However, O’Shea is set to continue for June’s friendlies after FAI director of football Marc Canham saying it is likely to be September before a permanent successor is in place.

Talks are ongoing with O’Shea over taking charge for the matches against Hungary and Portugal.

“I don't know what's going on over there,” said Doherty.

“It looks messy. It seems to be taking a while and there doesn’t seem to be any clarity. To the neutral eye really that it has taken that long.”

O’Shea named Doherty on the bench for both matches in March.

Nevertheless, the Wolves defender thinks O’Shea would be a good appointment.

“If it is John then it will be pretty good,” he said.

“Really they needed someone for the summer so they can implement what they want to do before the games start getting competitive.”