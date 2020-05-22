Reports: Seahawks reach terms with Carlos Hyde after talks with Devonta Freeman stall

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly been in serious talks with Devonta Freeman.

But when those talks stalled Friday afternoon, the Seahawks moved on from the former Atlanta Falcons running back, reaching terms with Carlos Hyde on a one-year, $4 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The Seahawks reportedly made the same offer to Freeman first. But Freeman wants more and is willing to sit out the season if he doesn’t get an offer he likes, according to NFL Network. Freeman, 28, earned two Pro Bowl nods as the centerpiece of Atlanta’s run game.

What Hyde adds in Seattle

Hyde joins a crowded backfield in Seattle that already features Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Both suffered injuries late last season, with Carson fracturing his hip in Week 16 and Penny suffering a torn ACL in Week 14.

Carlos Hyde will have the chance to face his former San Francisco 49ers twice this season. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Carson is reportedly expected to be ready to go if the NFL season starts as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Penny is likely to need longer to recover from his injury. Hyde provides another body in the backfield as Seattle navigates those injuries.

Hyde, 29, experienced a resurgence last season as the lead back for the Houston Texans, tallying 1,070 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. Hyde averaged 3.3 yards per carry in 2018 while playing for the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

