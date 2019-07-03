Reports: Markieff Morris, Pistons agree to 2-year deal

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports
Markieff Morris joins Derrick Rose as a free agent acquisition for the Detroit Pistons. (Getty)

Free agent forward Markieff Morris and the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a deal, The Athletic reports.

ESPN reports that the deal is for two years, but did not report the terms of the deal.

Morris, 29, averaged 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season splitting time between the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The eight-year NBA veteran joins Derrick Rose in joining the Pistons in free agency.

