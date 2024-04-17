Reports: Knack called up to LA Dodgers

(WJHL) – For the second time this season, Johnson City native and former ETSU Buccaneer Landon Knack is in the big league clubhouse.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

He was drafted in the Second Round of the 2020 MLB Collegiate Draft and has worked as a starter throughout his minor league career. Knack touts a solid 3.44 ERA in 243 innings of work over his professional career.

His numbers last season, split between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, were even more impressive. The right-hander flashed a 2.51 ERA in 22 appearances in the 2023 season.

Knack has taken the ball three times for OKC this season as the eleventh-ranked prospect in the Dodgers organization, according to Baseball America.

Los Angeles will finish a series with the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET, before hosting the New York Mets for a three-game set this weekend.

