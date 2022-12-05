Reports: Cincinnati hiring Louisville's Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell

Cincinnati has reportedly made a surprise hire to replace Luke Fickell.

According to multiple reports, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield is set to be the Bearcats’ next coach. The Cardinals went 7-5 in 2022 and are set to play Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

The move to hire Satterfield comes as the Fenway Bowl is Cincy’s last game as a member of the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats are heading to the Big 12 in 2023.