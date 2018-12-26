Reports: Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay suffered 'significant damage' in wrist injury vs. Raiders

Phillip Lindsay left Monday’s Denver Broncos loss to the Oakland Raiders with a right wrist injury.

Tuesday confirmed fears from Monday’s postgame that the rookie running back star was dealing with something serious. An MRI showed that Lindsay suffered ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture, Denver’s 9 News reports.

Lindsay needed help getting dressed Monday

Reporters in the locker room Monday noted that Lindsay needed help buttoning his shirt and adjusting his collar after the game.

Lindsay is likely facing surgery and will miss next week’s game and the Pro Bowl, according to the report.

Phillip Lindsay may require surgery on a wrist injury suffered during Monday’s loss to the Raiders. (Getty)

With Denver out of playoff contention, Lindsay missing Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers is not of significance to the Broncos. Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker will likely see the bulk of the carries in a game that could play a role in playoff positioning for the Chargers.

It’s a disappointing and painful end to a surprise rookie campaign that saw Lindsay go from undrafted out of Colorado to a Pro Bowl nod with 1,278 total yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

