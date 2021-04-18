Report: Warriors plan to sign Gary Payton II to a second 10-day contract

Tommy Call III
·2 min read
While Steph Curry has helped push the Golden State Warriors to victories in five of their last seven contests, there’s been a new face in the backcourt.

After earning G League Defensive Player of the Year honors, the Warriors signed Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract. In five games with Golden State, Payton II is averaging 2.4 points on 57.1% shooting from the floor with 1.4 rebounds and one steal in 3.7 minutes per contest.

During Golden State’s thrilling battle against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, Payton II provided a solid defensive effort in eight minutes off the bench in the final game of his 10-day deal.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are planning to bring Payton II back on a second 10-day deal with his contract coming to an end.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

With Eric Paschall, James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Juan Toscano-Anderson dealing with injuries, the Warriors could use another option off the bench to close their current five-game road swing.

After a tight loss to the Celtics on Saturday night, the Warriors will meet the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

