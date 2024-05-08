Report: Villanova sophomore Mark Armstrong worked out with Hawks

Villanova guard Mark Armstrong will forgo his remaining college eligibility and remain in the 2024 NBA draft, the sophomore announced Monday on Instagram.

Armstrong averaged 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds on 41.7% shooting from the field in 34 games this past season. He led the Wildcats in assists (83) and scored in double figures 12 times, including a season-high 24 points on Jan. 15 a loss to Marquette.

The 20-year-old will leave the program after appearing in 68 over two seasons. He was voted to the Big East All-Freshmen Team last year by the league coaches after averaging 5.3 points, two rebounds and one assist in 34 games.

Armstrong was among the 45 players invited to the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp May 11-12 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. He will have the opportunity to showcase himself in front of executives and scouts in scrimmages, measurements and other related drills.

The 20-year-old also reportedly participated in a predraft workout with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. Armstrong is expected to resume private workouts with teams after the G League Elite Camp.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

