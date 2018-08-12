Report: New contract appears to hint Tom Brady could play in 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s contract indicates he could play through 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

At age 41, Tom Brady is entering his 19th season in the National Football League. He has won five Super Bowls. He has earned three most valuable player awards.

But by the looks of things, he is nowhere near finished.

According to a report from the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin on Saturday, Brady’s new contract could indicate he will not only be playing through this year’s 2018 season, but he will also play in 2019.

The Globe obtained details of Brady’s contract, which contain the $5 million performance-based incentives Brady can earn. The contract also details the fact that the Patriots agreed to give Brady “a salary advance,” meaning he will earn a $10 million signing bonus and $4 million in base salary as opposed to $14 million in base salary.

Why? Well, it affects the salary cap.

Brady’s signing bonus pushes $5 million to next year for Brady’s salary cap number, making it $27 million. According to the Globe, the contract also increases Brady’s dead cap, which is money the Patriots will have to pay if Brady is released, traded or retires.

This appears to indicate New England’s confidence that Brady will be back in 2019.

That said, he must get through 2018 first.

