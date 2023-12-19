‘Respected’ Aggies coach Mike Elko quickly repairing relationships with Texas high school coaches

Former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher may have had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 but damaged many relationships on the way to achieving such a feat.

Some of the most vital connections that Fisher tarnished were with high school football coaches in Texas. New Aggies head coach Mike Elko is now working his tail off to repair those strained relationships.

“Mike Elko has turned our relationship with Texas A&M around 180 degrees in the few weeks he’s been there,” said Glen West, assistant executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association. “The thing was on its head and he flipped it. He showed up to our office by himself — no driver, no entourage — shook our hands and said, ‘I’m Mike, I’m here to help.’ It was refreshing to see and hear and something I really respected.”

A prime example of Elko’s efforts came last week on Dec. 12 when he spent his Tuesday recruiting in the Houston area. Whether Elko’s time and energy ultimately pay dividends at Kyle Field is to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire