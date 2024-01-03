Report: Texas A&M retaining Tony Jerod-Eddie from previous regime as a defensive line coach

A former Aggie who went on to play five seasons in the NFL is reportedly staying home at Texas A&M to join head coach Mike Elko‘s staff.

Per 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, former San Francisco 49ers nose tackle Tony Jerod-Eddie is being hired by Elko to serve as a defensive line coach. He was a member of Jimbo Fisher’s staff as a defensive analyst.

After Fisher was fired in November, former Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson promoted Jerod-Eddie to a more hands-on role as an assistant coach on the field.

“Tony is not only a bright young coach, he’s an Aggie and can help us through this transition,” Robinson stated in November. “The players love and respect him and he will do an excellent job.”

Before starring at Kyle Field on Saturdays, Jerod-Eddie lettered as a defensive lineman at Desoto High School in Texas. He earned All-Big 12 honors during his senior season in College Station.

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire