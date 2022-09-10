Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

The blue light special sale is still going on in Salt Lake City — all the Jazz veterans must go.

While Jordan Clarkson could be the first one traded, there is considerable interest in Bojan Bogdanovic as well. The well-connected John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix has the latest details.

Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 8, 2022

Bogdanovic is the remaining Jazz veteran who could bring a first-round pick back to Utah in a trade. He averaged 18.1 points a game last season, shot 38.7% from 3, can do some secondary playmaking, and is versatile with the ability to play and defend the three and the four. Every playoff and contending team could plug him in and find a role for Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic is set to make $19.6 million on an expiring contract this season.

The Lakers have had a lot of interest, and Bogdanovic would be a great fit on the court, but would they give up their 2027 pick unprotected to do it? The protections they can put on that pick are limited. Also, matching salaries would be difficult without this becoming a larger Russell Westbrook trade (which would require both available Lakers picks). Dallas has some challenges matching salaries as well but the sides had talked before about a possible deal, now they have to find one without just-extended Maxi Kleber in the package.

There’s a good chance Bogdanovic is on a new team before training camp opens, and almost certainly before the season starts. The only question is which team will offer Utah that first-round pick for him (or will anyone).

Report: Suns, Lakers, Mavericks, Knicks all interested in Bojan Bogdanovic trade originally appeared on NBCSports.com