Report: Saints fans may not be able to attend 2024 training camp in California

I found out earlier today that there is a league rule preventing teams from hosting fan events in competing markets—meaning the Raiders and Saints wouldn’t be able to open practices to fans (the Cowboys are grandfathered in). We’ll see what they negotiate with the LA teams. https://t.co/boe53RpyaN — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 8, 2024

There might not be much of a fan presence at New Orleans Saints training camp this summer. With construction on a new team cafeteria occupying the Ochsner Performance Center, the Saints have announced they are moving their 2024 training camp from Metairie, La. to Irvine, Calif. The move will bring a change of pace for the Saints and an escape from the heat. But due to a little-known league rule, the move may also result in an escape from fans.

According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, there is a league rule that prevents visiting team from hosting fan events in competing markets. That includes open practices during training camp. Irvine falls within the Los Angeles market, which gives the Rams and Chargers ownership and priority in organizing fan events.

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in the same predicament as the Saints, having made plans to hold training camp in nearby Costa Mesa, Calif. Both teams will have to try to work out an agreement with the L.A.-based teams in order to have practices open to the public. But if no agreement can be reached, Saints fans may have to wait until next year’s training camp when their team returns to Metairie.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire