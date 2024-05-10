Report: Rockets interested in trading Brooklyn’s NBA draft assets for future picks

Through either direct pick conveyance (2024, 2026) or swap rights (2025, 2027), the Houston Rockets have unprotected access to the first-round draft capital of the Brooklyn Nets through 2027.

Yet, with a playing rotation that is already deep in young players (Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, and Cam Whitmore), there isn’t much room at the moment for Houston to develop any prospect it hypothetically drafts.

With that in mind, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone appears interested in trading some or all of those Brooklyn picks for assets in future years. By doing so, the picks could retain their asset value over a longer period, as opposed to declining — as can be the case when a young player doesn’t play much in his initial NBA seasons.

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

The Rockets have moved to a stage of rebuilding that they are more interested in increasing their stockpile of future picks than in adding another young prospect to the current roster. This has been an ongoing effort for several months that is expected to be revisited in the six weeks leading up to the June 26 draft, a person with knowledge of the Rockets’ thinking said. This was the subject of the Rockets’ call to the Nets in January when general manager Rafael Stone sought to offer the Nets’ picks back to Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks in exchange for the draft picks from the Phoenix Suns that the Nets hold, according to two individuals familiar with the conversation.

Houston Rockets enter NBA draft lottery with an eye on trading their pick for future assets https://t.co/xA3yxRfmaO — Chronicle Sports (@ChronSports) May 10, 2024

Houston acquired the Nets’ future picks from the James Harden trade in January 2021, while Brooklyn acquired Phoenix assets via the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade in February 2023.

Given that two-year gap, the Suns’ first-round picks and swap rights extend out to 2029, rather than 2027. Moreover, with Durant turning 36 years old this offseason and Phoenix coming off a first-round sweep in the 2024 Western Conference playoffs, there is significant uncertainty as to their longer-term outlook.

Thus, a deal involving some or all of Brooklyn’s assets for assets from Phoenix could make sense to the Rockets, given the timing. In theory, it could also make sense to the Nets, given that they would have more “control” as to the value of their own picks.

In effect, rather than gambling on the Suns potentially being bad in a few years, the Nets could simply bet against themselves. When considering that they’re coming off a 32-50 season and featuring a roster without any All-Star players (as compared to the Suns, who have Durant and Devin Booker), that might be a smart bet. But earlier this calendar year, it appears Brooklyn wasn’t yet ready to make such a commitment.

Perhaps that position could change, however, if the Nets are unable to make a significant trade or free agency acquisition over the coming weeks to bolster their 2024-25 roster. Another variable could be Sunday’s draft lottery, which gives the 2024 Brooklyn pick (currently owned by Houston) a slightly better than 20% chance of moving from its current No. 9 odds slot to one of the top-four overall selections. Stay tuned!

