Report: Raptors battling Lakers for Marc Gasol, also interested in Markieff Morris

The Toronto Raptors are scrambling after losing Serge Ibaka in free agency to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Toronto’s attentions have now narrowed on Marc Gasol and veteran forward Markieff Morris, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times. Gasol is deciding between returning to Toronto, or joining the Los Angeles Lakers, although Toronto has the advantage with the ability to offer more money and a guaranteed starting spot. However, the 35-year-old Spaniard might be more enticed by the opportunity to join the defending champions for a shot at his second title in three seasons.

Toronto is still trying to keep Marc Gasol but has strong interest in Markieff Morris as well, league sources say



The Lakers, reported Friday by @NYTSports as a prime suitor for Gasol in response to Dwight Howard's exit, continue to push to lure the Spaniard away from Toronto — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

Morris would be a stopgap option for the Raptors, although they are mostly facing bottom-of-the-barrel options with most of the top free agents already spoken for. Morris is a 31-year-old who has played on four teams since the start of 2018, and is best suited as a reserve power forward. He would be too undersized to play center, and his best asset is his three-point shooting, which is somewhat inconsistent. But he does also bring experience and toughness, and again, the Raptors are in serious need for frontcourt help.

The Raptors have just Pascal Siakam and Dewan Hernandez under contract as their frontcourt players, while also holding restricted rights on third-string center Chris Boucher. Toronto is set at the guard spots and fairly stocked at forward, but desperately need depth at center.

