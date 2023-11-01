Report: Raiders will promote QBs coach Bo Hardegree to offensive coordinator

The Raiders have selected who will call offensive plays going forward this season after firing head coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler, and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will be promoted to offensive coordinator under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

Hardegree joined the Raiders along with McDaniels in 2022 after spending the 2021 season with New England as an offensive assistant. He previously worked under former Dolphins and Jets head coach Adam Gase in Denver as an offensive quality control coach and in Chicago as an offensive assistant. Hardegree was then Miami’s quarterbacks coach from 2016-2018 and an offensive assistant with New York from 2019-2020.

The Raiders also have former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner on staff as pass game coordinator.

While Lombardi held the title of offensive coordinator, McDaniels called Las Vegas’ offensive plays.

The Giants will head to Southern Nevada to play the Raiders on Sunday.