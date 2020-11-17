Report: Pelicans trading Jrue Holiday to Bucks
The New Orleans Pelicans are trading point guard Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.
The Bucks are sending George Hill and a haul of draft picks to New Orleans consisting of three first-round picks and two future draft swaps.
The Pelicans have reportedly been shopping Holiday, but preferred to avoid dealing him to a Western Conference rival. Instead, he’ll join Giannis Antetokounmpo on the East’s top contender.
Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds for New Orleans last season. He’s a strong defender and a capable 3-point shooter. He played seven seasons in New Orleans and was reportedly well-liked in addition to being one of the team’s best players.
But he’s 30 years old, and the Pelicans are building around a young core of 20-year-old Zion Williamson and 23-year-old Brandon Ingram, who emerged as an All-Star last season after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pelicans aren’t expected to be ready to content next season in a stacked Western Conference.
Holiday is a remnant of the Anthony Davis era and a player ready to contribute to a team looking to win now. That’s presumably why the Bucks made the deal.
After a second straight disappointing playoff exit short of the NBA Finals, the Bucks are desperate to build a core that can contend around Antetokounmpo as he approached the final season of his contract. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason at the end of a four-year $100 million deal.