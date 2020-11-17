Report: Pelicans trading Jrue Holiday to Bucks

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The New Orleans Pelicans are trading point guard Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

The Bucks are sending George Hill and a haul of draft picks to New Orleans consisting of three first-round picks and two future draft swaps.

The Pelicans have reportedly been shopping Holiday, but preferred to avoid dealing him to a Western Conference rival. Instead, he’ll join Giannis Antetokounmpo on the East’s top contender.

Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds for New Orleans last season. He’s a strong defender and a capable 3-point shooter. He played seven seasons in New Orleans and was reportedly well-liked in addition to being one of the team’s best players.

But he’s 30 years old, and the Pelicans are building around a young core of 20-year-old Zion Williamson and 23-year-old Brandon Ingram, who emerged as an All-Star last season after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Pelicans aren’t expected to be ready to content next season in a stacked Western Conference.

Holiday is a remnant of the Anthony Davis era and a player ready to contribute to a team looking to win now. That’s presumably why the Bucks made the deal.

After a second straight disappointing playoff exit short of the NBA Finals, the Bucks are desperate to build a core that can contend around Antetokounmpo as he approached the final season of his contract. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason at the end of a four-year $100 million deal.