Report: Patriots waive both of their backup QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is the only quarterback on the New England Patriots' 53-man roster after Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline.

The Patriots waived backup QBs Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, according to our Phil Perry. Third-stringer Trace McSorley was released by the team on Monday.

Zappe helped the Patriots win two games while Jones missed time due to injury last season. The 2022 fourth-round pick struggled throughout training camp and preseason this summer, but his release still surprised many in the Patriots organization, per Perry.

Sources confirm Bailey Zappe has been released. Fair to say folks inside the building are surprised. “Shocker,” one said. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 29, 2023

Cunningham quickly became a fan favorite after an impressive preseason debut vs. the Houston Texans. The Louisville product practiced as both a quarterback and a wide receiver in camp, though his intriguing athleticism wasn't enough to earn him a spot in a deep Patriots receiver room or on the QB depth chart.

Both Zappe and Cunningham could clear waivers and return to the Patriots' practice squad. As for who will take over as the No. 2 QB behind Jones, there are a few interesting options out there for Bill Belichick and Co.

The Patriots have cut their roster down from 90 to 53 players. You can stay up to date on all of their roster cuts here.