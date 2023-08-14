Report: Patriots signing two-time NFL leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott

Reinforcements are finally arriving for the New England Patriots’ running backs room, and this time, they’re coming in the form of former two-time NFL leading-rusher Ezekiel Elliott.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back is reportedly expected to sign with New England on a one-year, $6 million deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys in March, and like so many other big-name running backs, he has spent the last several months trying to make the most out of a depreciated market. Now, he finds himself on a Patriots team that was in dire need of depth in the offensive backfield.

Injuries continue to be a concern for Ty Montgomery, and the Patriots cut James Robinson back in June. The only other viable options are second-year running backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr, along with J.J. Taylor and recently signed running back C.J. Marable.

Elliott is still only 28 years old and two years removed from a 1,000-yard rushing season. He’s clearly capable of being the lightning to Rhamondre Stevenson’s thunder and creating one of the best running back duos in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire