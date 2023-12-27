Report: Patriots sign former Colts and USFL tight end

The New England Patriots have reportedly added to their roster with the signing of former Indianapolis Colts and USFL tight end La’Michael Pettway.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported the news on Tuesday.

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown worked with Pettway for a short time during his stint with the Colts. The 26-year-old tight end won the 2023 USFL championship with the Birmingham Stallions. He finished the season with eight receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots adding to the tight end room may not be good news for Hunter Henry, who missed Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury. Perhaps he could be out longer than initially expected.

At the very least, Pettway gives the team depth behind Brown and Mike Gesicki for the final two games of the season against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire