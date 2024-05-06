Advertisement

Report: Patriots set to begin search for de facto general manager

Free agency and the 2024 NFL draft have come and gone with director of scouting Eliot Wolf leading the decision-making of the New England Patriots’ personnel.

However, according to a new report, there’s a chance those efforts could be one and done.

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Patriots are reportedly moving forward with their de facto general manager search. Wolf is being considered a candidate for the job, but the team will also interview others for the position, which was held by former coach Bill Belichick for 23 years.

Jones wrote:

Sources tell CBS Sports the Patriots are moving forward with a search for their next top football executive, a role that would amount to what’s typically known in the NFL as a general manager. It’s unclear what the title would be, but sources believe the position would outrank all other football positions in the building.

Wolf did a tremendous job of re-signing all of the Patriots’ key in-house free agents, along with extending star defensive tackle Christian Barmore to a historic deal.

He was also aggressive in attacking the offensive side of the ball in the draft by selecting two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, two offensive linemen and a tight end. Everything he’s done up to this point will likely weigh heavily in the Patriots’ decision.

A shake-up this late could feel like an unnecessary distraction for a Patriots team that should be searching for stability, more than anything else, in the post-Bill Belichick era.

