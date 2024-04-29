Instant analysis of Christian Barmore earning biggest non-Tom Brady contract in Patriots history

The New England Patriots didn’t just agree to an extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore, but they offered him the biggest non-Tom Brady contract in franchise history.

On Monday, the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported that the Patriots and Barmore had agreed on an extension. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that extension is a four-year deal worth upwards of $92 million.

The proof of love in NFL contracts is written in green, and Barmore got plenty of it from the Patriots.

It’s money well spent for a big-time player who is only 24 years old and has still yet to reach his ceiling. Barmore is a burgeoning star in the NFL, and the Patriots were better off avoiding a 2025 bidding war for that kind of player, especially after another year under his belt.

Christian Barmore’s new deal in New England is the largest non-Tom-Brady contract in Patriots franchise history. pic.twitter.com/9drq0ooV9a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2024

The Patriots aren’t going to be able to keep every free agent on their roster, but they do want to change the narrative that the team is cheap, particularly when it comes to extending their in-house talent.

Former Patriots coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick didn’t mind moving on from key players if he wasn’t able to get a discounted contract agreement with them. That led to many players leaving over the years for other teams once their contracts were either done or close to ending.

The Patriots didn’t want to go that route with Barmore, who will be one of the faces of the franchise for years to come.

In one offseason, the Patriots extended Barmore, Kyle Dugger, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche to new deals. All four are homegrown talent that have contributed significantly to the defense.

The Patriots are putting their money where their mouth is by keeping their players in New England. Who knows where the new era leads under coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf?

But one thing is certain: This new direction for the Patriots is refreshing.

