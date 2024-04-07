Report: Patriots hosting top-30 visit with TCU tight end

The New England Patriots are doing their homework at all positions prior to the 2024 NFL draft, and that includes the tight end spot. The organization will be hosting TCU tight end Jared Wiley on a top-30 visit, per Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler.

Wiley recorded 47 catches for 520 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Horned Frogs. He transferred from Texas following the 2021 season and immediately made an impact in the TCU tight end room.

Wiley had 90 catches for 1,013 yards and 15 touchdowns in his five-year career.

He measures in at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. New England needs youth at the tight end position, and he could certainly be a target worth monitoring. His size in particular could be a threat in the red zone.

Tight end is not one of New England’s most immediate needs.

However, youth at the position is going to be crucial moving forward. It’s encouraging that they are at least kicking the proverbial tires on prospects at the position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire