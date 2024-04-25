Report: Patriots exploring trading back into first round of draft

The New England Patriots have explored what it would take to trade back up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Along with the No. 3 overall pick, New England also holds the 34th pick in the second round, which could put them in a position to move back up for a quarterback, wide receiver or offensive tackle.

The wide receiver position is deep in this draft, and they would be wise to use it to build around a potential franchise rookie quarterback. For example, South Carolina’s Xavier Legette would be an option for New England. He has been taken by the Patriots in several mock drafts.

They need to stock up on talent on the offensive side of the ball, and this draft in particular will give them the opportunity to do so. Having two picks in the first round would give the Patriots ample options to rebuild their offense.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire