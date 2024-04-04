ESPN insider has Patriots taking new QB-WR combo in first two rounds of mock draft

ESPN’s Field Yates has a plan for how the New England Patriots should approach the 2024 NFL draft. Here’s one hint: It includes a quarterback and some playmakers to surround him with.

In his latest two-round mock draft, Yates projected New England to take North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick. Maye finished up his run with the Tar Heels last season throwing for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The top pick is obviously much easier to project for the Patriots than the No. 34 pick in the second round, which could have the team leaning in a bunch of different directions.

However, Yates projected New England to take South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette at No. 34 overall.

Legette was an explosive playmaker for the Gamecocks throughout his career. He recorded 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns last season, averaging 17.7 yards per reception. He tallied 113 catches for 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns over a five-year span.

One of the best ways to help a young quarterback is surrounding him with playmakers. Legette would certainly fit the bill and give New England’s offense a much-needed spark. Here’s what Yates had to say on the pick:

New lead decision-maker Eliot Wolf has talked about adding playmakers to the New England offense, and at 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, Legette would bring physicality and explosion. He had 1,255 yards last season and is an outstanding run-after-catch player.

It’s no secret that the Patriots need a top weapon at the wide receiver position. They were unable to land one in free agency, and now, that puts them in a position where they need to land a playmaker sooner rather than later.

Legette could prove to be a high-value weapon early in the second round, after New England addresses a pressing need at the quarterback position.

