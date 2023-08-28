Report: Patriots cutting veteran P Corliss Waitman

The New England Patriots have made their decision at punter.

Per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, the team opted to cut veteran Corliss Waitman on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline.

Waitman competed valiantly throughout training camp and the preseason, but the Patriots have ultimately decided to go with rookie sixth-round draft pick Bryce Baringer as the starter.

It isn’t a surprise considering what the team invested in Baringer, who showed off a strong leg with kicks being blasted as far as 65 yards. There is tremendous upside with the former Michigan State Spartan.

As for Waitman, another opportunity will surely come elsewhere, if he doesn’t end up back in New England as a member of the team’s practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire