Report: Patriots, Barmore agree to lucrative four-year contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have locked up one of their most important players to a long-term extension.

The Patriots and defensive tackle Christian Barmore have agreed to a four-year contract extension, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported Monday morning. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the extension is worth up to $92 million. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the deal includes $41.8 million guaranteed.

Barmore's rookie contract runs through 2024, so this extension will kick in for the 2025 campaign.

The Patriots traded up in the 2021 draft to select Barmore in the second round, and that move has paid huge dividends so far.

Barmore has become one of the NFL's best defensive tackles. After a very good rookie campaign, Barmore struggled a bit in Year 2 while also battling injury. His performance improved quite a bit in 2023 for a Patriots defense that played pretty well last season despite the team's 4-13 record.

The University of Alabama product set career highs with 39 solo tackles, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and six passes defensed in 17 games last year.

In addition to Barmore, the Patriots also have given new contracts to homegrown defensive players such as safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Josh Uche this offseason.