Report: Panthers open to trading down from No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears, but they still reportedly could trade down if they end up liking more than one quarterback.

According to Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers made the deal to move up to the No. 1 pick because general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich have conviction on a couple of the quarterback prospects in the draft.

However, Person also reported that there’s a scenario in which the Panthers trade out of the No. 1 pick if they come out of the process liking more than one prospect.

Panthers now control the draft. A source said Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich have conviction on a couple of QBs at the top. If they end up liking more than 1, they could potentially trade down, source said. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 10, 2023

So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

In all likelihood, the Colts probably aren’t moving up to the No. 1 overall pick. They got outbid by the Panthers, who needed to give the Bears a haul to move up to the No. 1 spot. The Colts simply weren’t going to be able to match that offer even if they truly wanted to.

And even though there are reports that the Panthers are willing to trade back despite giving all of that up for the top spot, it’s likely the Colts will have to set their sights on moving up one spot to No. 3 overall.

What that price tag will look like remains to be seen. The Arizona Cardinals could be in a nice bidding war for the No. 3 pick if multiple teams come calling for that third selection for a quarterback.

We shouldn’t put our eggs in the basket of moving up to No. 1 even if reports say the pick is still technically available, and the Colts now have to hope their top quarterback prospect doesn’t get taken with the one of the first two picks.

