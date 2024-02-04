2025 5-star CB Na'eem Offord from Alabama commits to Ohio State football

Ohio State is not done adding five-star cornerbacks in the 2025 recruiting class.

Na'eem Offord, a five-star cornerback out of Birmingham, Alabama, announced X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he is commitment to Ohio State. Offord is Ohio State's second five-star cornerback commit in the 2025 class, joining Devin Sanchez.

Offord, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback out of Parker High School, is listed as the No. 5 player in the 2025 recruiting class per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is also the No. 1 cornerback in the class.

Ohio State last landed the No. 1 cornerback in the country in 2017 when five-star Jeff Okudah committed to the Buckeyes.

Offord reportedly visited Ohio State over the weekend after a trip last June.

With Offord and Sanchez in the class, Ohio State has multiple top-10 players nationally for the first time since 2021 when the Buckeyes landed five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers (No. 1), five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (No. 4), five-star defensive lineman Jack Sawyer (No. 5) and five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (No. 10).

Offord is Ohio State's first scholarship player from Alabama since signing defensive tackle Donte Wheat in 1981. Ohio State added former Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins out of Pike Road, Alabama ahead of the 2024 season, and also had walk-on wide receiver Willie Salter in 2001.

As a junior at Parker, Offord recorded 17 tackles, four pass break-ups and five interceptions.

Offord is one of three cornerback commits in Ohio State's 2025 class along with Sanchez and four-star Blake Woodby.

Ohio State also has commits from four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis, three-star linebacker Eli Lee on defense in 2025.

Ohio State is also a finalist for five-star cornerback Dorian Brew, who has not announced his commitment as of Offord's announcment.

