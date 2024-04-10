Report: Optimism Antoine Winfield Jr. and Bucs will agree on new contract

Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen agreed to a five-year contract with the team on Wednesday and that means seven of the nine players who were tagged by their teams earlier this year have struck long-term deals.

One of the other two may be on track for one. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Buccaneers have optimism that their discussions about a pact will result in an agreement.

Schefter adds that any deal for Winfield is expected to make him the highest-paid safety in the league. Chargers safety Derwin James has the highest annual average salary at the position at $19 million per season.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is the only other player still carrying a franchise tag. He requested a trade in response, but there's been no sign that any move is imminent.