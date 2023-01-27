Report: OC Mike LaFleur to join Rams after parting ways with Jets

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to fill the same role, according to multiple reports on Friday.

He will replace Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to University of Kentucky as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

The #Rams are hiring former #Jets OC Mike LaFleur as their new coordinator, sources say. The favorite all along, another LaFleur joins coach Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/yXgmOVkC8U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

The news comes shortly after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that LaFleur and the Jets were parting ways after his two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Almost two weeks ago, Connor Hughes of SNY reported the Jets were planning to bring LaFleur back for next season, but decided to let him pursue other opportunities after several other teams reached out to gauge his availability.

LaFleur and the Jets had a tough season offensively. The team dealt with a quarterback saga that gave us a briefly promising Mike White era amid former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson's rollercoaster of performances — which came after Joe Flacco started the season while Wilson recovered from a knee injury.

By the end of the season, the team was ranked 29th in the league in points scored and 26th in yards per play, finishing 7-10 with one of the best defenses in the league.

Now, LaFleur goes to Los Angeles after he was reported to be Rams head coach Sean McVay's lead choice as soon as news of his exit from the Jets began to circulate.

LaFleur will be the second member of his family to hold the title of Rams offensive coordinator. His older brother Matt, now head coach of the Green Bay Packers, held the role during McVay's first year as head coach.

Before joining the Jets, Mike LaFleur worked as passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan. There, he worked with Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was San Francisco's defensive coordinator at the time.

It truly is all in the family, as Matt also has a relationship with Saleh. The two worked together as Central Michigan graduate students and even served as the best man at each others' weddings.