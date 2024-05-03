Report: NFL Network doesn’t plan to renew Dallas Cowboys legend’s contract

Michael Irvin’s time at the NFL Network is coming to a close according to reports.

Irvin has been on the NFL Network since 2009 and has been a mainstay on the air contributing to gameday coverage while becoming one of the network’s most popular analysts.

Irvin’s departure is a part of larger layoffs that have been happening at the NFL Network which includes the canceling of their signature show “Total Access,” which had been on air since 2003.

The Hall of Fame receiver’s departure is not related to him being sent home from Super Bowl LVII after he was accused of a lewd incident at a Marriott Hotel.

Irvin denied any wrongdoing after the incident and sued Marriott in a $100 million defamation lawsuit that he later settled.