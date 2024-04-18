Report: Nagelsmann agent confirms Bayern talks, decision within days

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Julian Nagelsmann will reportedly decide over the next days whether he wants to remain German national team coach or return to a club, and his agent confirmed that they are in talks with his former club Bayern Munich.

Sky TV quoted agent Volker Struth as saying in a yet to be released podcast that they are not only talking to Bayern, and that a decision was expected very soon.

"It will be decided soon. In the next five, six, seven days," Struth said.

"It would be utter nonsense to say that we are not talking to interested parties. Without wanting to say who they are. All I can say is that it is not only Bayern Munich. It would be a parody saying that we are not in talks. Of course we are holding talks."

Nagelsmann, 36, had to go as Bayern coach 13 months ago after less than two years in charge. He became national team coach in autumn on a contract until this summer's European championships.

The German Football Federation (DFB) would like to have him stay on after impressive victories last month against France and the Netherlands.

Bayern need a new coach in summer because Nagelsmann's successor Thomas Tuchel will be leaving one year ahead of the expiration of his original contract.

The likes of Jürgen Klopp and Xabi Alonso are not available, and Nagelsmann has become a hot contender to return to Bayern who have a new club and sporting leadership.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl did not want to confirm talks with Nagelsmann on Wednesday, saying only the serach for a new coach was "entering the final phase."

Nagelsmann said last month he wants his future decided before the Euros in Germany, with club and country both options for him.